Male Voice Choir at Tadcaster

Leeds Male Voice Choir is taking The Spirit of Christmas the choir’s popular extravaganza of festive favourites, to Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster on Saturday December 18.

Like many choirs, the last two years have been a strange time for Leeds Male Voice Choir finding themselves, forced to rehearse on-line, but late in the summer the choir returned to in person rehearsals in advance of a delayed autumn tour of North Lancashire.

Tim Knight, Musical Director said: “The choir have been back in-person rehearsals now for five months and we have been preparing a fine show for the people of Tadcaster this Christmas - our first festive performance since 2019.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the choir will return to Riley Smith Hall on Westgate in Tadcaster - almost two years to the day, since the choir’s last performance before the pandemic.

Music will feature We Need A Little Christmas, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Saviours Day, Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Let it Snow!, Gaudete, Away in A Manager, Still, Still, O Come All Ye Faithful and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

The Spirit of Christmas look set to be a fun filled affair for the whole family.

Tim added: “The men take their music making seriously, and have been working hard since returning to rehearsals and are sounding great. It’s going to be a very special return to Tadcaster.”