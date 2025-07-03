Magna Carta exhibition at London's Burlington House to feature Harrogate music legend

A long-lost Harrogate music legend will find himself in the national spotlight in London this month for the first time in years.

Over-looked music great Chris Simpson, who was born in Harrogate in 1942 and founded classic prog folk rock band Magna Carta in 1969, will see his band featured in a new exhibition by the Society of Antiquaries of London.

Taking place at Burlington House, Magna Carta 1225 will mark the 800th anniversary of the real Magna Carta, signed by King John at Runnymede.

Brilliant songwriter Chris Simpson, who is to make an ultra-rare public appearance at a special Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate on July 16, will, after 50 years, see his nine million selling band’s name in the limelight again as part of the Magna 1225 exhibition at the home of the Royal Academy of Arts on Piccadilly in Mayfair, London.

Making history - Magna Carta in 1974 with founder Chris Simpson, centre, Tom Hoy, right, and Nigel Smith, left. (Picture contributed)

Meaning "Great Charter" in Medieval Latin, this historical document has become an international symbol of freedom and the rule of law.

Back in Harrogate, A Tribute to Chris SImpson and Magna Carta will take place on Wednesday, July 16 when the great man is expected to take part in person.

Presented by Vinyl Sessions and Charm, the album in the vintage hi fi spotlight will be Magna Carta’s 1970 album Seasons which went Gold.

Famously, Chris Simpson, who will be 83 shortly, first played the epic 22-minute title track of Seasons on acoustic guitar in 1970 to David Bowie when he lived at Haddon Hall not long after the success of Space Oddity.

Bowie’s verdict at the time? "That’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard”.

Held at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, the Vinyl Sessions event will be the first public appearance in the UK by Simpson since 2020.

Hosted by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine and the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers, start time is 7.30pm.

There will also be a video/slide show by Jim Dobbs, a prize raffle and Q&A with Chris Simpson.

All monies from the event will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Advance booking is strongly recommended at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinyl-sessions-and-charm-presents-a-tribute-to-chris-simpson-and-magna-cart-tickets-1410405814759?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.