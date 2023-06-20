Loudly exciting adventure park in North Yorkshire is to introduce first-ever Quiet Zone to create ' best time ever'

The new space at Lightwater Valley will predominantly be available to benefit those with autism but anyone is welcome who has a need to chill-out and relax in a calm atmosphere.

The innovative new idea, which is the brainchild of Tynisha Abdy who works at the park and runs a company called Visible Autism Ltd, is also aimed at making life easier for parents during visits.

For some children, a visit to a busy park can be a little daunting, said Tynisha.

Lightwater Valley's new Quiet Zone is the brainchild of Tynisha Abdy who works at the adventure park near Harrogate, and runs a company called Visible Autism Ltd.

Often just knowing there is a quiet refuge is enough to make a difference.

“I knew that Lightwater Valley is all about inclusion and wants everyone to have their best time ever,” said Tynisha.

"Coming to use the Quiet Zone gives youngsters or people with autism the option to interact with others and enjoy the excitement of the park in their own way.

"I was really happy that the team thought this was a good idea and more than happy to see it now open to visitors."

The new Quiet Zone is located within the Visitor Experience Office at Lightwater Valley, which is located four miles from Ripon and 16 miles from Harrogate.

Tynisha, whose experience of the benefits of providing such a space comes from her own diagnosis of autism, spearheaded the project and also designed the logo.

Victoria Williams, GM at Lightwater Valley, said: “Tynisha came to us with an idea for a quiet space with the aim to ease some of the difficulties many of our guests face whilst in the park.

"You may see some of our staff members wearing this logo as a sticker or a lanyard to indicate that they are trained and have an understanding of autism.

"It also signals the ‘Quiet Zone’ so guests can locate and access this space.

"We really welcome our staff coming up with such positive ideas.

"Tynisha has done a great job.”