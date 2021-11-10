Little Bird welcome lights

They will be setting up their outdoor artisan market, which promotes local producers, around the Town Hall for the event on Thursday November 25 from 6.30–9pm.

Little Bird Director Jackie Crozier said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Wetherby Business Association and this is a great opportunity for all our staff and traders to celebrate switching on the lights with the local community.

“It will be a great night out for all ages, our stall holders will be selling lots of festive goods and with the local shops open as well, you can start your Christmas shopping while supporting your local community at the same time.”

Traders will be bringing lots of festive treats and gifts to boost a late-night Christmas shopping opportunity as the town recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic isolation restrictions.

Sports commentator Bray Law will be comparing the events throughout the evening and football commentator Chris Kamara will be switching on the lights.

As well as the market, there will also be a variety of shops and businesses in the Town open throughout the night.

A raffle, which will be drawn during the event and several local groups showcasing their talents. There will also be a fairground to keep the young and old entertained.

Little Bird Made hold a regular monthly market in the Town and have a packed programme of festive markets in the lead up to the holidays.