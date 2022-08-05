Lions ready to pull punters at beer fest

The club’s activity organiser, Bob Godsell, said that the Lions are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the festival.

“We have a great range of drinks available and would like to thank all our barrel sponsors as well as Rooster’s brewery for helping source beer for us.

“We have a great starter offer for £12 of a branded glass plus tokens for three pints, so come and enjoy a social pint or two with friends, as well as some brilliant entertainment.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 5pm at Knaresborough House on the Friday night and the public can look forward to a bumper range of 24 beers, ranging from local favourites Rooster’s, Daleside and Turning Point, to beers spanning the country from Nottinghamshire down to Cornwall.

Cider fans will have seven different choices and the Lions will also be offering Pimms, wine, Processo and soft drinks to offer something for everyone.

Food will also be available with both meat eaters and vegetarians catered for.

The event is held in conjunction with Picnic in the Park, which the Lions sponsor, providing a full range of entertainment for all the family on the afternoon of Saturday 20.

Beer festival visitors will not miss out on live music either, with local entertainers Chorus Crew and Hamish Harper playing on the Friday night, and Paul Mirfin and Sounds Like Us in attendance on the Saturday evening.

Knaresborough Silver Band will be making their traditional appearance from 1pm on the Sunday. Both weekend sessions start serving at midday.

The Knaresborough FEVA programme is also to feature music from Snake Davis, The Pretend Beatles, The Paul Mirfin Band and a folk festival at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, showcasing 20 acts.