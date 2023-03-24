The park, near Ripon, will be offering a fun-filled programme of activities for the Easter holidays, and Rex the Valleysaurus, the newest member of the Lightwater gang, will welcome children with a roar.

A spokesperson said: “Little ones are kept busy with our range of Dino-Easter activities, all included in your admission ticket and children can enjoy our brilliantly crafted rides spread across the adventure park in the beautiful countryside of North Yorkshire.

"It’s definitely ‘Adventure’ with a capital ‘A’ as children can enjoy bouncy adventures on our Tree Top Trails covering over 2,000 square metres of woodland.

Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park re-opens on Saturday, March 25

"You can jump around, crawl through tunnels and zip down slides on our giant springy trampoline nets, suspended 12 metres above the ground.

"Adults are welcome to join their children on the nets, so it’s a real fun family affair.

"Our fantastic adventure park also includes new features such as Woodland Drivers and Dino Dig, as well as seeing the return of the family favourite skate karts. It’s a full day of fun, fun, fun.

“Check out our Dino-Roar Adventures and see what your family fancies.

Dino-Roar Adventures will offer fun activities for children during the Easter holidays

"It’s time to take the pressure off the Easter holidays and give your family an adventure day to remember.”

Dino-Roar Adventures runs from March 25 until April 16, 10.30am – 5pm.

Adventure park tickets can be booked online – day tickets are £26.50 per person, with free admission for youngsters under 90cm tall. On the day tickets are £30 per person.