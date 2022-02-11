Library activities for planned for children

Dinosaur lovers will be able to learn about dinosaurs on Saturday February 26.

A talk and presentation will be held, starting at 11am, with models and images as well as information and facts.

“You will also be able to ask questions from our expert,” said a spokesman for the Finkle Hill-based facility.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is suitable for six-year-olds and above and the presentation will last about an hour.”

They added that places are free but it is necessary to book a seat at the Welcome Desk (phone 01609536033) in advance of the event.

To celebrate World Book Day on March 3 the community library will be holding a morning of activities in the Children’s Area on Saturday, March 5 from 9.30am-noon.

The event is free and there is no need to book.

“We would love to see you in your dressing up costumes,” added the library spokesman.

“Will you be a book character like Harry Potter or Matilda?

“Maybe you will come as something else that is connected to the wonderful world of books such as a playing card from Alice’s Adventures?

“Come and show us and see what other amazing outfits are on display.”

This library is managed and operated by volunteers working in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council.

And starting the series of events on Saturday February 12 at 10am-noon, with a free session in junk modelling.

Youngsters can make their own creation using a collection of boxes and packaging.