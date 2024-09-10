Legend of rock music and North's finest comedian coming to Knaresborough's Frazer Theatre soon

By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 10:43 BST
A rock music legend and one of the funniest comedians in the North are on their way to Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre shortly.

This season’s programme at the beautiful, traditional theatre run by volunteers is full of entertainment gems across the board.

This Saturday, September 14 will see the legendary Martin Turner bring his Wishbone Ash band back to Frazer Theatre to perform the classic 1970s rock album Live Dates Volume II.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following week – Friday, September 20 – will see An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Gavin Webster.

An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Gavin Webster will come to Knaresborough on September 20. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
An Evening of Swearing and Shouting with Gavin Webster will come to Knaresborough on September 20. (Picture contributed)

The latter has been a highly-regarded stand-up comedian for more than 30 years.

Hailing from Newcastle Upon Tyne, after 32 years of trooping the boards on the national comedy circuit, the hilarious Webster is finally going out on tour on his own in a flurry of one liners, dark observations and sardonic ukulele comedy songs.

Information and tickets at: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/frazertheatre

Related topics:NorthKnaresboroughFrazer Theatre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice