Leeming Bar are gearing up for the annual Dog Show

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home in Leeming Bar is very excited to be hosting its very own annual Dog show on August 25 at 2pm.

If you have a dog with the waggiest tail or the most photogenic, then come along and enter your pooch.

Entrants will show off their dogs to raise money for the resident’s fund, which helps pay for trips, entertainment and events.

Residents, their relatives and staff all get involved with the spirit of the day and enjoy seeing all the wonderful dogs get lots of treats and cuddles.

General Manager Katheryn Billett at Leeming Bar Grange care home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and organising and residents are really looking forward to welcoming some new four legged friends into the home”.

Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care and dementia care for residents, from respite care to long-term stays.