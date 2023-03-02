Leeds Festival 2023 unveils more top acts for Harrogate music fans to enjoy this summer at Bramham Park

Running from August 25-27, 2023 in the grounds of Bramham Park, 81 more artists have been confirmed to play, including Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks, Tom Odell, Easy Life, Bakar and Yard Act, among many more.

Hailed as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer - defining and celebrating the sounds of modern ground-breaking music - making their Leeds and Reading debuts will be the following:

BRIT award nominated Rina Sawayama, who has had a whirlwind year following the 2022 release of chart-topping Hold The Girl.

A total of 81 more artists have been confirmed to play Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park from August 25-27 , including Arlo Parks (pictured).

2023’s TikTok breakout star Caity Baser, and pop singer Mimi Webb, whose debut album Amelia will be released tomorrow, Friday, March 3.

North London artist Bakar has become one of the most vital new voices in UK, promising a genre-blending performance at Reading and Leeds, joined by fellow North Londoner and drill innovator Clavish.

Completing the line-up's additions of pop’s most innovating voices is songwriter and BRITs Rising Star 2022 award winner Holly Humberstone, who has captured hearts with her bright yet vulnerable songwriting.

Representing the Leeds rock scene will be brash Mercury Prize nominated trailblazers Yard Act, who have risen through the ranks after their BBC Introducing Stage debut in 2021.

Also packing six strings are The Amazons, delivering singalongs hooks and stadium-ready choruses from the 2022 release How Will I Know if Heaven Will Find Me.

Leicester’s alternative indie pop group Easy Life will be piling on the hooks.

Festival favourites Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will also be making a return with their unmatched onstage charisma.

Acting as the ambassadors for heavy music at R&L will be a wealth of fresh talent and industry mainstays, from the soaring hooks of Swedish rockers Normandie to the verdant pop-punk of Florida upstarts Magnolia Park, Baltimore legends Pinkshift and the ever-relatable Games We Play.

Kent-based nu-metal titans Graphic Nature will bring a daring concoction of scathing metal and hardcore, joined by anti-capitalist punks High Vis, pop punk newcomers Meet Me @ The Altar and neon ‘ugly pop’ queen ZAND.

Flying the flag for hardcore will be Oldham County noise merchants Knocked Loose and tenacious punks Scowl.

Also look out for Brighton new age rockers Yonaka and Vancouver’s EKKSTACY.

Reading and Leeds will also welcome some of the hottest breakthrough hip-hop and rap artists to the bank holiday weekend.

Acts include Newham general and veteran of the grime scene D Double E, West London's lo-fi hip-hop riser Finn Foxell, UK garage, soul and hip-hop fuser KiLLOWEN, Tottenham's Nippa champion of the ‘hood R’n’B’ sound, and ‘the voice of the streets’, Kenny Allstar.

This year's line-up will also welcome a huge selection of international dance and electronic artists with British producers and pioneers of the drum and bass scene Sub Focus, going B2B with Dimension, bringing their collaborative power to their collective of fans.

Reading & Leeds continues to champion upcoming artists, including:

TV Girl and Wallice will deliver their sun-kissed Californian indie sounds.

German genre-bending band Giant Rooks.

Gothic sad-girl popstar Ethel Cain, hyped indie pot stirrers The Last Dinner Party.

Former busker now breakout Glaswegian star Dylan John Thomas.

