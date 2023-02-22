Launch of Little Stages Festival in Harrogate as theatre launches new season of fantastic shows

Harrogate Theatre will introduce the magic of theatre to children this spring with its Little Stages Festival.

The series of entertaining and inspiring shows will offer youngsters everything from fairytales to ballet, puppetry to music and much more from February to April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by Your Harrogate, the festival will kick off with Flotsam and Jetsam this Saturday, February 25 with two performances at noon and 2pm.

Harrogate Theatre is to introduce the magic of theatre to children this spring with its Little Stages Festival.

Most Popular

Presented by Lempen Puppet Theatre, it’s a visual theatre show with original music and delightful puppetry, the fun adventure finds two different creatures displaced from their worlds by climate change.

The Little Stages Festival continues on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 with family favourite Zog which will be flying back to Harrogate for four shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up will be a beautiful adaptation of Wind in the Willows by the Box Tale Soup theatre company on Saturday, March 25.

Following that, Tales From Acorn Wood will be brought to life on stage for the first time from March 27-28.

By the same writers of Zog, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the show is filled with toe-tapping songs, puppetry and all the friends from Acorn Wood.

To find out about the rest of the programme for the forthcoming Little Stages Festival, pick up a brochure in person from Harrogate Theatre on Oxford Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad