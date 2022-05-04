Last night of the proms heading back to Wetherby for Jubilee

It has been announced that the group, set up to promote the town to visitors and help boost the economy, are hoping to repeat the success for the Platinum Jubilee next month.

A spokesman for the group said: “We are very proud to announce the Airedale Symphony Orchestra this year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on Saturday 4th June at the Ings in Wetherby, with the obligatory fireworks finale.

In 2011 the then Mayor of Wetherby, Cindy Bentley, collected representatives of social groups in Wetherby to form a committee to organise a weekend of celebrations to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne.

An extremely enjoyable weekend was eventually organised culminating in a wonderful open air Last Night of the Proms concert on the Ings.

Cindy felt that this committee was too good to let go at the end of the weekend and so she formed it into a committee which became Welcome to Wetherby.

The spokesman added: “With the Queen now celebrating her Platinum Jubilee it was decided by Welcome to Wetherby to organise another celebration weekend with many events spread over the weekend of the 2nd to 5th of June.

“We have organised, among other events, a Classic car Show on the Ings on Friday 3rd of June, three Brass Band concerts at the Riverside Bandstand on the 2nd, 4th and 5th of June and, of course by popular demand, another Last Night of the Proms on the Ings featuring the Airdale Symphony Orchestra.”

Entry is by ticket only and are now on sale priced £9 per adult with 2 Under 16’s free.

Visit Welcome to Wetherby Facebook page or website to book online, or buy in person at Touchwood, The Paper Shop, Castlegate Stationers, The Library, Wetherby Sports Association and Wetherby Town Hall.