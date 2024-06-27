Last chance to win a Midlife Magic makeover at Rudding Park Hotel Harrogate with with Christine Talbot and hairdressers Andrew Barton and Robert Eaton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Yorkshire Post has teamed up with Find Your Mid-Life Magic, Joe Browns and Yorkshire celebrity hairdressers Andrew Barton and Robert Eaton of Russell Eaton to offer two lucky women the chance to win free tickets and a makeover at the Find your Mid-Life Magic all-day event at Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – but hurry as entries close tomorrow (Friday, July 28) at noon.
Find Your Mid-Life Magic is a special one-day event created by four fabulous Yorkshire women - mature model and pro-age ambassador Annie Stirk, body confidence advocate and model Rachel Peru, model, coach and event organiser Bernadette Gledhill, and journalist and TV presenter Christine Talbot. It puts the middle years at the top of the agenda, covering physical and mental health issues, style and body image, menopause, changing skin and hair, plus coping with caring responsibilities and new life patterns. The idea sprang from coffee meet-ups between the four friends, when they realised that they were all looking for new ways to get the most out of life. Now they plan to share their insight, alongside that of special guests including TV journalist and author Louise Minchin, before an audience at Rudding Park Hotel, near Harrogate.
THE PRIZE: The two winners will receive free entry for themselves and one guest each to the event. They will arrive in the morning to be introduced to the audience and then be whisked behind the scenes where Andrew and Robert will style and colour their hair, and Bernadette Gledhill with the fashion team at Joe Browns will work their magic so they leave with a new look and a new outfit, after revealing it to the audience at the end of the day.
HOW TO ENTER: This is open to any woman 45+ who is available on the day of Tuesday, October 1, 2024, and can provide her own transport to arrive at Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate by 9am and leave no earlier than 5pm. Entrants can either nominate themselves or can be nominated by someone else (make sure that your nominee is free that day and willing to attend). Entrants from any family or close friend of any of the Find Your Midlife Magic team is not permitted.
We are looking for women who feel they have lost their way regarding their style, and who really deserve to be pampered. Both winners must be willing to share their story with the Mid-Life Magic audience. The two winners will be chosen by the Mid-Life Magic team and will be contacted by them.
To enter, send entries or nominations, explaining why you think you or your nominated woman deserves a pampering makeover, by email to: [email protected] to arrive by noon on June 28, 2024. If you enter yourself, please include your name, age and contact telephone number, and a simple, current photo of yourself or your nominee. If you nominate someone, please give their name, age and confirm their availability, and also give your own name and contact telephone number.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Normal National World competition rules apply, for more information go to: nationalworldplc.com/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions. Open only to UK residents over 45 years. Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering. This is a National World competition. SMS service provided by BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351. Following the closing date one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries received. National World privacy policy: nationalworldplc.com/privacy. Find Your Midlife Magic are the promoters of this competition. Entrants for this competition must be 45 years and over. Maximum of 2 tickets issued to the winner for the day – each winner can bring one guest. The winner will be chosen by the Midlife Magic team and must be available in person to come to Rudding Park Hotel from 9am to 5pm for the makeover and be introduced to the audience before and after the makeover and agree to photography and video coverage of the event for publicity purposes. Once selected, the winners will be notified by July 19, 2024, and will have 72 hours to claim the prize. Failure to reply to notification within this time period renders the competition void and a replacement winner will be selected and contacted. The winners will be contacted via email / phone. The winner must be available prior to the event to receive telephone calls/emails and to attend a fitting session in Leeds on an agreed date. Entrants from any family or close friend of any of the Find Your Midlife Magic team is not permitted. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable, and no part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions. The name, email address and a contact number of the winner will be requested for prize fulfilment and may be passed to a third-party provider for prize arrangement. The competition winner may be invited and agree to take part in post-competition publicity as may be requested by the promoter. By accepting the prize, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the competition winner consents that the promoter may use his/her name, photograph, likeness (including his/her voice), hometown and biographical information and statements concerning the competition or the promoter and/or its products without further compensation or notice for the purpose of advertising, promotion, and merchandising, throughout the world in perpetuity, and the competition winner grants all rights to edit or modify and to publish and copyright such details. The decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.