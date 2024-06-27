Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you stuck in a style rut? There are many reasons why midlife can throw up challenges surrounding how we look and feel, from the menopause, weight changes and illness through to divorce, the loss of a partner, or simply a lack of confidence.

The Yorkshire Post has teamed up with Find Your Mid-Life Magic, Joe Browns and Yorkshire celebrity hairdressers Andrew Barton and Robert Eaton of Russell Eaton to offer two lucky women the chance to win free tickets and a makeover at the Find your Mid-Life Magic all-day event at Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – but hurry as entries close tomorrow (Friday, July 28) at noon.

Find Your Mid-Life Magic is a special one-day event created by four fabulous Yorkshire women - mature model and pro-age ambassador Annie Stirk, body confidence advocate and model Rachel Peru, model, coach and event organiser Bernadette Gledhill, and journalist and TV presenter Christine Talbot. It puts the middle years at the top of the agenda, covering physical and mental health issues, style and body image, menopause, changing skin and hair, plus coping with caring responsibilities and new life patterns. The idea sprang from coffee meet-ups between the four friends, when they realised that they were all looking for new ways to get the most out of life. Now they plan to share their insight, alongside that of special guests including TV journalist and author Louise Minchin, before an audience at Rudding Park Hotel, near Harrogate.

THE PRIZE: The two winners will receive free entry for themselves and one guest each to the event. They will arrive in the morning to be introduced to the audience and then be whisked behind the scenes where Andrew and Robert will style and colour their hair, and Bernadette Gledhill with the fashion team at Joe Browns will work their magic so they leave with a new look and a new outfit, after revealing it to the audience at the end of the day.

Win a makeover and be with Annie Stirk, Bernadette Gledhill, Rachel Peru and Christine Talbot (wearing Joe Browns SS24 collection at Rudding Park). Picture by Kate Mallender

HOW TO ENTER: This is open to any woman 45+ who is available on the day of Tuesday, October 1, 2024, and can provide her own transport to arrive at Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate by 9am and leave no earlier than 5pm. Entrants can either nominate themselves or can be nominated by someone else (make sure that your nominee is free that day and willing to attend). Entrants from any family or close friend of any of the Find Your Midlife Magic team is not permitted.

We are looking for women who feel they have lost their way regarding their style, and who really deserve to be pampered. Both winners must be willing to share their story with the Mid-Life Magic audience. The two winners will be chosen by the Mid-Life Magic team and will be contacted by them.

To enter, send entries or nominations, explaining why you think you or your nominated woman deserves a pampering makeover, by email to: [email protected] to arrive by noon on June 28, 2024. If you enter yourself, please include your name, age and contact telephone number, and a simple, current photo of yourself or your nominee. If you nominate someone, please give their name, age and confirm their availability, and also give your own name and contact telephone number.

