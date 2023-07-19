The standout piece of tapestry is a unique fitted car quilt designed to grab attention and publicise the classic car gathering.

The handcrafted quilt will be display at Ripon Market Square from Friday-Sunday, July, 21-23, and will also be at St Wilfrid’s Day Procession on Saturday, July 29.

Ripon's army of knitters, known as Ripon Community Poppy Project, have been consistently involved in fund raising projects which have strengthened Ripon’s thriving community since they began in 2018.

The team for Alzheimers UK at a previous Ripon Classic Car Gathering.

Hazel Barker and Carol Dunkely, the powerhouse and bedrock behind Ripon Community Poppy Project are also on the committee of the classic car gathering which is approaching its 28th year.

Both Mrs Barker and Mrs Dunkely are keen to attract people to this year's event to raise ‘as much as possible’ for the cause.

Mrs Barker said: ”There’s so many hats between us, it can get confusing.

“We are the main people behind Ripon's Community Poppy Project”

“And everything in between!” concluded Mrs Dunkely.

Mrs Dunkely said:”We are also on the committee for the Ripon Classic Car Gathering event this month, in aid of Alzheimers”

It is clear retirement will do nothing to stop the force of nature they appear to carry with them to projects.

Mrs Barker said:“The gathering is on the 30th of July at the Racecourse and entry is only £5.

“The more people we can get through the gates the more we can give to charity at the end of the day.

“This is why we’ve designed the car cover, to attract attention.

”Since the Coronation project we have knitted all these squares and sown them together.

“It has windows, wipers and headlights, it is a joint effort by everybody.

“We are a team of about 20-30 knitters,and we meet every Monday morning.”

The Monday knitting club provides a welcome social aspect for those feeling isolated or lonely which is commonly linked with the early stages of Alzhiemers or Dementia.

The event has been organised by a committee in Ripon, with Phill Greetham as the president of the committee composed of local volunteers with last year’s event raising nearly £10,000 for a variety of causes.

Sara Hoxhaj, Regional Fundraising Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to Phill, Hazel and the whole committee behind the Ripon Old Car Classic Gathering for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“As a charity we have funded nearly £6.5million of pioneering research in Yorkshire and fantastic fundraising efforts like this are driving our search for a cure to end the heartbreak of dementia.”

The event, on July 30, is not just for those who enjoy a classic car. The family-friendly event also includes live music, entertainment for all ages, stalls, trade stands, an auto jumble, games and quizzes as well as good food and much more.