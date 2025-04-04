Knaresborough 'supergroup' releases debut album that is a slice of 'prog rock heaven'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Engineered at Abbey Road studios in London, Hiding in Plain View of guitarist and singer-songwriter Robin Van Zelst, Simon Cooper and Ian Burwell aka KIN-L
A popular fixture on the Knaresborough music scene for years, Van Zelst first formed this instrumentally accomplished powerhouse trio seven years ago.
But the wait was well worth it.
The album’s 12 all-original songs written arranged and produced by KIN-L are testimony not only to the talents of these three local musicians but, in a way, to the whole character of the Harrogate area’s music scene over the last 30 years or more.
Although boasting occasional flavours of folk and country in some of the album’s acoustic moments, as a whole, Hiding in Plain View by Kin-L reflects that moment when prog rock met the 1980s.
Following a template set in the late 1970s when the likes of Pink Floyd, Genesis and Rush all shortened their songs and polished their arrangements with a new radio-friendly melodic sheen, messrs Van Zelst, Cooper and Burwell are masters of light and shade with sophisticated arrangements, rich keyboards and warm harmonies.
Among the many gems on the album are tributes to late drummer Keith Moon of The Who – Moonie – and to long-standing Harrogate music legend Ashley Reaks – Ashes to Ashley.
The latter full-on proggish rock track is particularly impressive but, such is the wide range of KIN-L’s influences and skills, there’s even two atmospheric instrumentals that uncover the lost link between John Fahey and Then Jericho.
Like a lot of the Harrogate and Knaresborough music scene since the 1970s, it’s all intelligent stuff played with taste and talent, and, like that scene, it’s almost too good for the wider musical world.
But this impressive slice of modern prog rock heaven proves KIN-L deserve their place in history and are one helluva band.
Catch them at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on Friday, April 11,and Saturday, April 12 with support act Josh Ozturk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.