Knaresborough summer concert to premiere rare musical piece inspired by Oscar Wilde

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:43 BST
Knaresborough Choral Society (KCS) is to link up with Yorkshire Wind Orchestra (YWO) for an exciting evening of English pieces of music for wind orchestra and choir which will put it on the map.

Taking place on Saturday, June 29 at Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough, the programme will feature the rarely performed C3-3: The Ballad of Reading Goal, a setting of part of Oscar Wilde's poem about his time in prison.

As far as is known, will be the Northern premiere of the Ridout piece.

Colombian-born conductor of KCS, Daniel Rodriguez will take the lead on this challenging programme which will also showcase The Price of Feeling composed by YWO’s conductor, Keiron Anderson, composer of modern classical music.

Knaresborough Choral Society (KCS) is to link up with Yorkshire Wind Orchestra (YWO) for an exciting evening of English pieces of music. (Picture contributed)Knaresborough Choral Society (KCS) is to link up with Yorkshire Wind Orchestra (YWO) for an exciting evening of English pieces of music. (Picture contributed)
KCS is delighted that talented counter tenor, Adam Piplica, is to make a welcomes return.

Tickets are available from choir members; Castlegate Books, Knaresborough; on the door or online via:

https://www.yorkshirewinds.co.uk/dbpage.php?pg=view&dbase=events&id=169373

