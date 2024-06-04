Knaresborough summer concert to premiere rare musical piece inspired by Oscar Wilde

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Knaresborough Choral Society (KCS) is to link up with Yorkshire Wind Orchestra (YWO) for an exciting evening of English pieces of music for wind orchestra and choir which will put it on the map.

Taking place on Saturday, June 29 at Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough, the programme will feature the rarely performed C3-3: The Ballad of Reading Goal, a setting of part of Oscar Wilde's poem about his time in prison.

As far as is known, will be the Northern premiere of the Ridout piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colombian-born conductor of KCS, Daniel Rodriguez will take the lead on this challenging programme which will also showcase The Price of Feeling composed by YWO’s conductor, Keiron Anderson, composer of modern classical music.

Knaresborough Choral Society (KCS) is to link up with Yorkshire Wind Orchestra (YWO) for an exciting evening of English pieces of music. (Picture contributed)

KCS is delighted that talented counter tenor, Adam Piplica, is to make a welcomes return.