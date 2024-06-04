Knaresborough summer concert to premiere rare musical piece inspired by Oscar Wilde
Taking place on Saturday, June 29 at Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough, the programme will feature the rarely performed C3-3: The Ballad of Reading Goal, a setting of part of Oscar Wilde's poem about his time in prison.
As far as is known, will be the Northern premiere of the Ridout piece.
Colombian-born conductor of KCS, Daniel Rodriguez will take the lead on this challenging programme which will also showcase The Price of Feeling composed by YWO’s conductor, Keiron Anderson, composer of modern classical music.
KCS is delighted that talented counter tenor, Adam Piplica, is to make a welcomes return.
Tickets are available from choir members; Castlegate Books, Knaresborough; on the door or online via: