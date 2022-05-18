Knaresborough reveals Platinum Jubilee programme

Flags, bunting and shop window decorations are already up and there will be a children’s shop window trail around the town.

From Thursday June 2 to Saturday 4 there will be a Community History display in Knaresborough House from 10am-4.30pm daily. Admission Free.

On Thursday June 2 Knaresborough Flower Club will be decorating the Market Cross in the Market Place for the Platinum Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday June 2 at 9pm, along with more than 1,500 locations across the UK, the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, the capital cities of Commonwealth countries, The Mayor of Knaresborough will light a beacon on the castle top. All are welcome.

On Friday June 3, 1-4pm, there will be a tea dance at the Knaresborough Community Centre, Stockwell Avenue (now known as the Knaresborough Wellbeing Hub). It is a free event, but people are asked to register their interest in attending by phoning 01423 862702.

Saturday June 4. There will be an Artisan market in the morning, followed by an afternoon garden party and performances at Knaresborough House. Musicians and entertainers are booked for the free garden event with people encouraged to dress up in 1950’s attire.

From 10-11am, there will be a Children’s flag-making workshop at Gracious Street Methodist Church. The event is free and there will be refreshments at the workshop. There will be a donations box. All materials will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

At 11am there will be a flag procession from the Market Place led by the Town Crier to the grounds of Knaresborough House for the Jubilee Garden Party which opens at noon.

There will be a Dog Show. Entries taken from 11am at the Show Ring. Entry £1 per class. Proceeds for Ukraine animal charities. Approximate times - noon, Best Rescue; 12.45pm Prettiest Bitch; 1.30pm, Most Handsome Male; 2.15pm Waggiest tail; 3pm Fancy Dress.

Visitors can bring their own picnics, but a range of food stalls will be available, including pizza’s, ice creams, teas on the terrace at St John’s Church Hub, run by Community Stars, throughout the day. Knaresborough Lions will be running a beer and prosecco bar.

In St John’s Church, a specially commissioned film from Yorkshire Archives, looking at the Queen’s reign in Yorkshire and the Northeast, will be on a rolling programme with free entry.

In the Knaresborough House gardens entertainment will be provided by, The Hummingbirds, Roundel Pop group, Meadowside School Choir, Knaresborough Youth Theatre, Studio 3 and a traditional Indian Dancer. Knaresborough Silver Band will provide a fitting end to the day with music from the Last Night of the Proms.

Sunday June 5. Christian’s Together in Knaresborough invite everyone to a Jubilee Celebration Service of worship at 10.30am in St John’s Church.

People are invited to share with all the churches in the town as they come together to give thanks to for the Queen’s reign.

Sunday afternoon is reserved for individually arranged Street parties.

Knaresborough Chamber of Trade have announced a Fancy Dress Competition.

People can get into the spirit of things with best 1950’s outfits and could win £50.