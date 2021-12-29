Knaresborough New Year’s Day Duck Race is cancelled

Knaresborough Duck Race has been cancelled for this New Year's Day.

Organisers behind the popular event, the town’s cricket club, announced on Monday that an attended event would not go ahead on January 1.

“It is with regret that we announce that we feel that we can not hold an ‘attended’ duck race this New Years Day,” said a spokesman.

“This is after much thought and consideration for the people of Knaresborough, Henshaws, our friends by the Riverside and the organisers from Knaresborough Cricket Club.”

The statement added: “Over the next two days we will decide whether we hold the race at a later date, or whether we hold a ‘virtual” race on New Years Day at the cricket club.”

The event, which normally sees over 5,000 plastic yellow ducks launched from High Bridge, attracts hundreds of people and raises money for Henshaws.

It was back at the end November that Knaresborough Cricket Club announced that the New Year’s Day Duck Race would return after being cancelled last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Tickets. priced at £1, are still available from either the bar at the club, by contacting any of the members or by completing the contact form on the website