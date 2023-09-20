Knaresborough man's ‘Fire Engine for Ukraine’ fundraiser concert brings Rock, Pop and Gospel music together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ticketed event will take place on Friday, October 6 at 7pm, to raise money for Volodymyr-Volynskyi, Ukraine - a city caught up in the conflict.

The show aims to attract music lovers to support Bob Frendt’s final trip to Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Frendt is a retired lorry driver from Knaresborough who has completed eight trips delivering aid for the city's hospitals and schools.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire Engine for Ukraine fundraiser brings together two events in support of campaign.

Most Popular

Now on his final trip due to his own personal health, Mr Frendt will deliver two fire engines to ensure the safety of the city’s residents under threat from the nearby conflict.

Mr Frendt’s initial goal was to deliver a fire engine after witnessing first hand what it could mean if the city continued to go without this essential service.

Since then, Mr Frendt has managed to source two after being subject to incredible generosity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a pub quiz at the Empress pub in Harrogate, on Thursday, October 5, in aid of the campaign.

Mr Frendt said: “We are now just seeking funds to get the engines over there, for the ferry, the extra costs and anything we can give in addition to help the people of Volodymyr-Volynskyi.