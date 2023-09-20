News you can trust since 1836
Knaresborough man's ‘Fire Engine for Ukraine’ fundraiser concert brings Rock, Pop and Gospel music together

A fundraiser concert with Knaresborough’s award-winning ‘Knot Another Choir’ is set to bring an evening of Rock, Pop and Gospel music to the town in support of the ‘Fire Engine for Ukraine’ campaign.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST
The ticketed event will take place on Friday, October 6 at 7pm, to raise money for Volodymyr-Volynskyi, Ukraine - a city caught up in the conflict.

The show aims to attract music lovers to support Bob Frendt’s final trip to Ukraine.

Mr Frendt is a retired lorry driver from Knaresborough who has completed eight trips delivering aid for the city's hospitals and schools.

Fire Engine for Ukraine fundraiser brings together two events in support of campaign.Fire Engine for Ukraine fundraiser brings together two events in support of campaign.
    Now on his final trip due to his own personal health, Mr Frendt will deliver two fire engines to ensure the safety of the city’s residents under threat from the nearby conflict.

    Mr Frendt’s initial goal was to deliver a fire engine after witnessing first hand what it could mean if the city continued to go without this essential service.

    Since then, Mr Frendt has managed to source two after being subject to incredible generosity.

    There will also be a pub quiz at the Empress pub in Harrogate, on Thursday, October 5, in aid of the campaign.

    Mr Frendt said: “We are now just seeking funds to get the engines over there, for the ferry, the extra costs and anything we can give in addition to help the people of Volodymyr-Volynskyi.

    “There will also be a fantastic pub quiz so come down to the Empress Pub on Thursday, October 5th, for an excellent evening for a very worthy cause.”

