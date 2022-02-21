Knaresborough ghost walks to return with new spooky tales

Starting in April, the tours will be conducted by the Knaresborough Mummers and will include stories of floating bed pans and witches which were revealed to the organisers last year.

“The tours last year were very well received,” says Mark Ellison, a member of the team.

“The tickets completely sold out, which encouraged us to carry on with the ghost walks this year.”

One of the most welcome aspects of last year’s tours was that some attendees shared their own ghost tales from the town, which Mark has incorporated into the tours.

“I’ve had some interesting snippets passed on, including some lively poltergeist stories.

“One former nurse at the old Scotton Banks Hospital encountered some levitating bed pans, which spooked her enormously.”

The tours include visits to the old churchyard and the Castle but avoiding steps and steeper slopes, making them suitable for pushchairs or for wheelchair users.

And Mark said they feature occasional visits from deceased residents of the town, as Mother Shipton, Guy Fawkes and others rise from the grave to offer a few stories.

“Also on the tours, you’ll hear about witches feasting with the Devil in Knaresborough Forest, about phantom pharmacists mixing medicines, and about a trio of vampire bumble bees,” added Mark.

The dates of this year’s ghost walks are April 13, June 21, August 17, October 26 and December 21. All tours are on Wednesday evenings except the June walk, which is on a Tuesday, Midsummers Day.

Mark added: “We intend to make that one a longer walk for the longest day, taking in a few extra locations. Nothing too strenuous, though.”

Tickets for the walks cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 16s, with all proceeds going to local good causes.

The Mummers have recently donated last year’s funds to their regular charities, including Martin House, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group.