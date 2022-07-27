Knaresborough FEVA is programme to be proud of

Chairman Gwen Lloyd told the Post that the 2022 schedule, from August 12-21, features firm favourites while introducing a new range of events.

“On the music front we have Snake Davis and his Alligator Shoes performing their first live concert since the Covid-19 lockdown,” said Gwen.

“We also have The Pretend Beatles, a fabulous tribute act, and The Paul Mirfin Band, a much-loved local group.

“Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre will host an all day Folk Festival showcasing 20 acts with Emily Barker headlining.

“The Knaresborough Players will be presenting Jubilee Jukebox, featuring songs from 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.”

Gwen added: “The feva committee are very proud of the programme they have put together.”

Street entertainment, arts workshops for youngsters, an arts trail, Lions’ beer festival and input from local traders with window displays are also part of the fun lined up.

“This year, we have lots of spoken word and drama workshops,” added Gwen.

“Frantic Assembly will be here to enable young people to develop their devising and physicality skills as well as sharing elements of their work in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

“This year we are introducing a Youth Arts Day, offering a variety of free workshops for children and young people.”

“Workshops available include pottery, papercraft, printing, singing, drama, puppetry and a host of other activities.

A local Youth Theatre will also be offering workshops for children from 4-18 years olds.

Lence, a local hip hop and rap artist, will run a workshop as well as performing and Christian Foley, a London-based poet, will be joining FEVA, both running workshops and performing.

For those who just can’t get enough of poetry, More Poetry Please, an evening of poetry reading, will be held at Six Poor Folk.

The ever-popular History Wardrobe will take audiences back to the Sixties.

“As always, we have a wide range of free street entertainment,” said Gwen.

“This year, we are hosting a wonderful mix of puppets, magic, juggling and retelling of fairy tales as well as dance performances from lots of local groups.”

And FEVA is improving on firm favourites as Gwen added: “The Arts Trail is bigger than ever and has a map created by The Relentless Crafter to guide visitors to the many venues around town.

“Picnic in the Park will be held at Knaresborough House on Saturday August 20, featuring a number of local artists.

“There are, as always, art workshops available throughout the festival, including workshops with Northernline Arts and Painting Pots.”

The Knaresborough Lions’ Beer Festival will be in Knaresborough House from August 19-21 with music from local artists.