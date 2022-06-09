Knaresborough Civic Day to showcase town

Knaresborough's Castle. Picture Tony Johnson

Guided walks, a family explorer challenge, draw the future art competition, a display of books featuring Knaresborough, and concessionary entry to the Courthouse Museum are just some of the free activities of the National Civic Day Commemoration in the town on Saturday June 18, 11-4pm.

Wallace Sampson OBE, chief executive of Harrogate Borough Council, says: “National Civic Day is a chance for all of us to celebrate civic pride and announce proudly how much we care about where we live.

“I’d like to thank Knaresborough Civic Society for organising such an extensive range of events to showcase Knaresborough and its numerous assets that make it such an iconic Yorkshire town for residents and visitors alike.

“And this year’s National Civic Day resonates even more as we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

A spokesman for the Civic Society added: “Civic Day is all about answering the question - What is it about the place you live that makes you proud to live there.

“And in Knaresborough with its rich and varied past, there are lots of possible answers which have been woven into the built and natural landscape, creating a heritage which is something to be very proud to be part of.

“What better way to get a sense of place than to spend time in and amongst it and that is precisely what Civic Day is all about.”

The free guided walks start at 11.30am and 2.30pm and are suitable for everyone.

“Why not learn more of what makes Knaresborough the place it is, by joining us and others at the market place and the castle grounds between 11-4pm?”

For all members and those who’d like to register their interest in joining the Civic Society, there will be free entry to the Courthouse Museum.

People are invited to go along to the gazebo in the Castle grounds for more information and to collect a ticket.

For families there is a free Explorer Challenge sheet to take on a wander around town and also there’s a competition to draw a picture of what town might look like in the future.

In Castlegate Books there is going to be a display to launch the start of Independent Bookshop Week 2022 which will feature multifarious books associated with Knaresborough.