Knaresborough Choral Society opts for a special concert of putting on the Ritz

It is just more than a week until a special but quite different concert by Knaresborough Choral Society.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

Changing their style completely from their most recent, very successful performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, Knaresborough Choral Society are planning an evening of very different music.

The choir will present an evening of toe-tapping music – “The Great American Songbook” – on Saturday, July 8 in King James School, Knaresborough.

The programme will transport the audience to the golden era of American music as they showcase a programme that celebrates the timeless classics of Broadway and beyond.

Knaresborough Choral Society is set to perform a rather special concert shortly at King James's School.
    The choir’s exciting Musical Director, William Bruce, will be joined for this entertaining Summer programme by masterful accompanist, David Grealy, and the rhythmic powerhouse of percussionist Sophie Mullender.

    Together they will guide the ever-growing choir through an evening of beloved melodies from the heartfelt ballad of Can’t help Lovin’ that man of mine sung by soloist Carmel Wake through to the ever popular Gonna’ Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair and, of course, Putting on the Ritz.

    The concert will showcase extended medleys with songs spanning the careers of Leonard Bernstein and Cole Porter.

    Jazz drummer and percussionist Sophie will support the choir throughout the event.

    The evening will conclude with Stephen Schwartz’s Corner of the Sky from Pippin

    Wine and soft drinks will be offered during the interval.

    Tickets are available from Knaresborough Bookshop, any member of the choir or from www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com/dbpage.php?pg

    Under 18s and essential companions or carers go free.

