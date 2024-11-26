Knaresborough Choral Society are preparing to unleash a feast of Christmas music

This weekend is a big weekend for Knaresborough Choral Society as it joins forces with Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Handel’s masterpiece The Messiah - but with a difference.

The concert will presents all the music from the first half of the Messiah telling the story of the birth of Christ but this performance will be mixed with carols old, new and different.

Taking place in the beautiful Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm, this version of the Messiah was created by local, well-known musician John Dunford; conductor of both Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies.

He wanted to create something unique which blended all the well-known pieces of the first section from the Messiah with carols old and new.

He will also contribute by singing the Tenor solo in this performance of the Messiah.

Choir members Carmel Wake and Heather Jane Taylor make a welcome return as soloists while the final soloist is local bass Adrian Cooke, fresh from York Opera.

Colombian-born conductor Daniel Rodriguez-Tijaro will conduct what will be his second Christmas concert with Knaresborough Choral Society.

Alastair Stone, Assistant Organist at Ripon Cathedral, will be the accompanist for the first time having joined the choir recently.

Knaresborough Choral Society encourages young musicians both as regular players and concert soloists.

It rehearses each Thursday from 7.30pm at The Centre on Gracious Street and new members are welcome.

Tickets are available from Castlegate Book Shop, on the door or via: https://www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com

Under-18’s get free entry.