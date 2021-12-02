Knaresborough care home hosts Christmas events

Manor House, on Hambleton Grove, will be hiding Believe Bells around Knaresborough for children to find in the run up to Christmas.

Those who find a bell, which will be accompanied by a message scroll, can share a picture to wish residents a Merry Christmas by tagging @ManorHouseKnare on Twitter or on Facebook using @Anchor-TheManorHouseKnaresborough.

The care home will also be participating in the Tree Festival at St John’s Parish Church on Vicarage Lane, which starts on Saturday December 4.

During the festival members of the community can view more than 50 Christmas trees decorated by local groups and businesses, including one by Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough care home.

Klara Spatenkova, Manager of Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough care home, said: “The festival is great because it really involves the whole community and always gets a lot of visitors.

“We’re really looking forward to being part of it this year by decorating a tree with the theme of our home.”

Residents and the care team have also been busy crafting and creating homemade gifts which will be sold at their Christmas Fair on Friday December 3.

Attendees to the fair can also participate in a raffle full of prizes donated by local businesses and families.

Joining the festivities will be vocalist Emma James and the Knaresborough town crier will switch on the home’s Christmas lights at 4pm.

Klara added: “The care team has put together an amazing line-up of activities and events for our residents this year.

“We’re really looking forward to the Christmas Fair as it’s a great opportunity for residents to stayed connected with the local community in a safe environment.”

Residents of Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough care home have already been getting into the spirit going on various outings with the care team including enjoying Christmas lunch and shopping.

They are also looking forward to the national Christmas Cake Competition held by Anchor and a pantomime performance at the home by Dick Whittington.