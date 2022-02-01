Knaresboro choir charity concert
Knaresborough-based Knot Another Choir will be on song to raise funds for charity later this month.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:42 am
The popular choir, which kept singing via zoom throughout lockdown, will join in harmony for the concert on Saturday February 19 at Trinity Church, Knaresborough.
And all proceeds from the charity event will go to Wellspring Therapy and Training.
Starbeck-based Wellspring was set up in 2003 to provide affordable, psychological support to people in distress and promote good mental health through education and training.
To buy tickets go to: Www.knotanotherchoir.co.uk