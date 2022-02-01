Knaresboro choir charity concert

Knot Another Choir, which met on Zoom throughout lockdown and have been nominated for an award. 30th September 2021. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The popular choir, which kept singing via zoom throughout lockdown, will join in harmony for the concert on Saturday February 19 at Trinity Church, Knaresborough.

And all proceeds from the charity event will go to Wellspring Therapy and Training.

Starbeck-based Wellspring was set up in 2003 to provide affordable, psychological support to people in distress and promote good mental health through education and training.