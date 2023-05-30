The ‘Big Weekend’ promises to have something for everyone by providing a variety of quality entertainment which aims to encourage day trippers from neighbouring towns and unify surrounding communities.

For the more sporty visitor there will be a chance to enter the 11K Crackpot Run, Mini Mosaic Walk, Tik Tok Disco, and many more activities being held on Kirkby Malzeard playing fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular local group Hyde Family Jam will lead the stage, with Reeth Brass Band, Folk Rock and a Kirkby’s Got Talent competition.

The Big Weekend at Kirkby Malzeard is set to attract the crowds

Most Popular

All are encouraged to get involved in the parade, Scarecrow Trail, Dog Show & Scurry, Farm Fest and a great deal more.

Parish Council Chairman, Pippa Manson, said: “In recent years we have put on amazing events to support the Tour de Yorkshire and last year a four-day extravaganza over the Jubilee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We decided to extend the latest event to cover the full weekend.

“Attendance is always very high as we know people support and enjoy these village festivities”.

The Big Weekend will round off at the village pub, The Queens Head, with an all age Karaoke and BBQ.

Ms Manson, said: “This is the first time we will be holding such an ambitious event and opening it up to the area”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more success, the more the community benefits, and with something for all Fathers on their special day.”

Any net profit from The Big Weekend will be used to host further activities through the year like the Bonfire and Youth projects.

The event was created by the Kirkby Malzeard, Laverton & Dallowgill (KMLD) Business and Community Group and will be the first time the new KMLD logo will be used to identify and unify all community events.

Tickets for the live music on Saturday June 17 are available at www.wegottickets.com/event/581502.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad