Jumble sale at Grewelthorpe Village Hall will raise funds for St James and the Methodist Church
Grewelthorpe Village Hall will host a jumble sale on Saturday April 29 from 10am-12pm in aid of St James and the Methodist Church.
The jumble sale promises a variety of useful second-hand goods, still in excellent condition, which will be for sale at a fraction of the price at the village hall.
Items on offer include children’s books and toys, adults and children’s clothes, shoes, home furnishings, bric-a-brac, including brand new, unused goods along with homemade cakes, home produce and a tombola stall.
Judith Beresford, secretary of St James and the Methodist church said: "Come along to this event, you never know what you may pick up.”
Admission to the event is priced at just £1 with children free.
All proceeds will go to St James and the Methodist Church, Grewelthorpe.
Refreshments are available from 10am - 3pm in the Hackfall Café.
For more information call Susan Rizos on 01765 658200.