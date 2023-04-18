News you can trust since 1836
Jumble sale at Grewelthorpe Village Hall will raise funds for St James and the Methodist Church

Grewelthorpe Village Hall will host a jumble sale on Saturday April 29 from 10am-12pm in aid of St James and the Methodist Church.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

The jumble sale promises a variety of useful second-hand goods, still in excellent condition, which will be for sale at a fraction of the price at the village hall.

Items on offer include children’s books and toys, adults and children’s clothes, shoes, home furnishings, bric-a-brac, including brand new, unused goods along with homemade cakes, home produce and a tombola stall.

Judith Beresford, secretary of St James and the Methodist church said: "Come along to this event, you never know what you may pick up.”

Jumble sale at Grewelthorpe Village Hall on Saturday April 29 will welcome those in search of a bargain.Jumble sale at Grewelthorpe Village Hall on Saturday April 29 will welcome those in search of a bargain.
    Admission to the event is priced at just £1 with children free.

    All proceeds will go to St James and the Methodist Church, Grewelthorpe.

    Refreshments are available from 10am - 3pm in the Hackfall Café.

    For more information call Susan Rizos on 01765 658200.

