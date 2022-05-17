Jubilee fun at Mother Shipton’s Cave

Within the Royal Forest of Knaresborough, Mother Shipton’s are celebrating their Royal connections.

“Back in the 1920s the Royal family often visited the attraction to marvel at The Petrified Well which turns everyday objects turn to stone, as if by magic,” said a spokesman for the popular venue.

“Following one such visit in 1923, Queen Mary left her shoe to be petrified and the shoe is now on display in Mother Shipton’s museum, along with a host of other interesting items including a letter from the Lady in Waiting to Princess Mary, thanking Mother Shipton’s for petrifying a pair of gloves for her.”

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the team at Mother Shipton’s have been searching for some more royal themed items to petrify in the well.

They recently launched a social media competition asking people to share their ideas and so far they have a crown, a miniature Royal Mail post box, a cuddly toy Corgi, some gloves and a plush toy Swan.

As the Jubilee coincides with May Half Term, in addition to the royal themed decorations adorning the park, visitors will also be able to enjoy the latest Mother Shipton’s themed event Enchanted Stories.

Giant story books and fairy-tale themed displays will be dotted throughout the ancient woodland.

The spokesman added: “There will be fun for all the family and plenty of spots to enjoy your own Jubilee picnic with scenic views of the River Nidd and Ancient Royal Forest.”