Jubilee beacon to be lit in Spofforth

Spofforth Castle which will host a beacon lighting for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The beacon, at the village near Wetherby, will be one of over 2,022 lit on Thursday June 2 as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee weekend.

Shirley Fawcett, Chairman of Spofforth and Stockeld Parish Council, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.

“What more fitting location for the lighting of a Beacon than in front of our majestic Spofforth Castle? The Beacon will be raised against this perfect backdrop.”

Spofforth Beacon has been created by Gary Harland, Spofforth Farrier, from discarded horseshoes in recognition of the Queen’s love of horses.

Members of Spofforth School Choir will sing a medley of their songs from 9pm, followed by the Commonwealth Song written for the occasion, which will be performed by Spofforth Church Choir.

Millie Hope will play the saxophone as the beacon is lit, at 9.45pm.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageant Master of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.

“They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.