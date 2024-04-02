Jazz, funk, soul, dance and more to come to Harrogate as magical Spiegeltent makes its return
Last seen in 2022, the Spiegeltent will welcome back some familiar faces as well as some exciting new names.
With its bohemian mirrored walls, wooden floors, red velvet booths and lamped lighting, the venue will form the perfect backdrop for a carefully-curated programme featuring a host of festival favourites, jazz, funk, soul, dance and much more.
Coming to town thanks to Harrogate International Festival, the diverse and exciting line-up will include popular favourites The Gypsy Queens and the feather-ruffling House of Burlesque.
There will also be acclaimed jazz singer Jo Harrop, who has previously sold out Ronnie Scott's, and Jimmy's Night, the much-loved tribute to Harrogate's legendary nightclub.
Drag queen superstar Divina De Campo, who appeared on The Voice and RuPaul's Drag Race UK, will open the Spiegeltent with a glamorous evening of cabaret.
Contemporary soul singer Mica Sefia, the trailblazing Gildas Quartet and the brilliant Maxwell Quartet, with their trademark combination of folk and chamber music, will make their Harrogate debuts, whilst Punjabi Roots, who went down a storm at last year's Carnival, also joins the line-up.
Booking opens for Friends of the Festival on Tuesday, April 2 at 10am, with general booking opening on Tuesday, April 9 at 10am.
To book now, sign up to be a Friend of the Festival and gain a host of benefits including priority booking.