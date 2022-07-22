Jaguar summer festival motors on to historic Newby Hall

The Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club will showcase the marque at its summer festival which is expected to attract hundreds of vintage, classic and contemporary Jaguars to the historic attraction on Sunday August 14.

“This year, the event marks the centenary of the launch of a small company in Blackpool called Swallow Sidecars that created the beginnings of the recognisable Jaguar brand we all know and love today,” said a spokesman for the group.

“Jaguar made its name producing eye-catching cars and were just as successful in international motorsport as they were in building luxury limousines that have transported generations of the world’s VIPs.

“The festival will include displays of Jaguar cars from across the eras - and the proud owners will be on hand to share their enthusiasm for their prized cars with visitors.”

There will be a moving motor show with commentary from Jaguar personalities, including motoring journalist Wayne Scott and Michael Quinn, the grandson of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons.

There will also be live music, a craft fair and shopping village.

This year’s event is expected to bring Jaguar’s rich history to life with a display of cars on the Moving Motor Show from the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust.

The spokesman added: “These significant cars, including the Queen Mother’s limo and the legendary European Touring Car Championship winning XJ-S race car are usually displayed in the trust’s museum, but for this event visitors will get a chance to get up close and see them moving.”

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: “We’re proud to be hosting the Summer Jaguar Festival, a new show for Newby.

“Our stunning parkland will perfectly showcase these magnificent vehicles.”