Jacarandas to bring party atmosphere to Harrogate's Blues Bar
In what could be considered a departure from the norm, the Blues Bar, on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate, will be hosting professional function band Jacarandas for an evening of upbeat party hits.
Hailing from the Leeds/Bradford area, Jacarandas are a regular on the function circuit, performing at weddings, parties and corporate events across the UK.
They pride themselves on bringing the party atmosphere to any occasion, with a diverse, high-energy repertoire. From Tina Turner to Led Zeppelin, Daft Punk to The Beatles; there's plenty to keep the whole party on the dancefloor all night long.
There could even be a couple of festive singalongs to get people into the Christmas spirit.
The band will hit the stage at 9pm on Friday, December 15. People are advised to arrive early to get a good spot as space is limited. Entry is free.
For more information, visit www.jacarandasband.com