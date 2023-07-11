It's party time on the Stray as Harrogate Fake Festival is set to return this weekend with top tribute bands

First held in the town in 2015, the annual event is back at the Stray this Saturday, July 15 from 11.45am to 11pm inside Fake Festivals purpose-built giant marquee.

As always, the event will present six professional ‘touring-grade’ tribute bands that put on a superb performance in a safe, secure, accessible and friendly environment for all the family.

Harrogate Fake Festival boasts its own licensed bar inside the marquee, well-stocked with lager, cider, bitter, spirits, wines and soft drinks.

Crowds enjoying a previous Fake Festival - The live rock music tribute acts event was first held on the Stray in Harrogate in 2015 and returns this weekend. (Picture Fake Festivals)

Traders will provide a range of food such as pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes in the outdoors area on the Stray.

As for the live music line-up, organisers pledge that the tribute bands, who tour Britain in front of huge crowds in multiple locations, look, sound and move like the real thing – you have to see them to believe it.

Harrogate Fake Festival

The Stray, Saturday, July 16, 2023

Live music programme in full

12.45pm: The Police Force2.30pm: Pulp'd4.15pm: Inxs UK6.00pm: Really Hot Chilli Peppers7.45pm: Guns2Roses9.45pm: Oasish

Harrogate Fake Festival has been held on the Stray every summer since 2015, except for 2019 when it temporarily relocated to Killinghall Moor Country Park and, also, for the years 2020 and 2021 when the Covid pandemic forced its cancellation.

How to get tickets