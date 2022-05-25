Italian cars motor to Newby Hall

Italian car and motorcycle show at Newby Hall.

Being staged on Sunday 29 May 29, the event showcases classic as well as new Italian cars and motorcycles with clubs and individual owners converging on Newby from across the UK.

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: “It’s benissimo to see the Italian Cars and Bikes show return to Newby Hall this year. The event attracts support from Italian car and bike clubs nationally ensuring a fabulous turnout.

“While we can’t guarantee Italian weather, we’ll have lots of indoor and outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy regardless.

“Visitors can even continue the Italian theme and visit Newby’s statue gallery which was designed by Robert Adam inspired by Roman ruins and which houses the finest Roman collection of statues in private hands in the UK.”

Marques on display range from Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Fiat, Lancia and Ferrari to Maserati, Lamborghini, De Tomaso, Pagani and Iso.

There will be a strong showing from iconic Italian scooter marques Vespa and Lambretta, as well as a celebration of motorcycles from manufacturers Aprilia, Benelli, Bimota, Cagiva, Ducati, Laverda, Moto Guzzi, Morini and MV Agusta.

In keeping with the Italian theme, refreshments will include premium Italian coffees, pizzas and ice cream.

The show is jointly organised by Club Alfa UK and Newby Hall.

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses and is internationally celebrated as one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors.

Its 25 acres of award-winning gardens include one of Europe’s largest double herbaceous borders, an enchanted woodland walk, a miniature railway and a children’s adventure playground as well as permanent dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Gates for the Italian Car and Motorbike Show open from 10am to 4pm.