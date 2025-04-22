Innovative opera company is set for arts festival in historic Harrogate village

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:05 BST
A nationally-rated annual arts festival held in one of Harrogate’s prettiest and most historic villages has revealed it is to bring one of the UK’s most exciting opera companies, Wild Arts, to its summer line-up.

Wild Arts has been making a big impact in recent years with five-star reviews for its fresh and innovative new opera productions from Opera Now and The Guardian.

For this June’s Northern Aldborough Festival, the company will be performing their acclaimed reimagining of Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love set in a dreamy 1950's seaside resort.

Wild Arts’ Artistic Director Orlando Jopling said: “It is our mission to take our opera productions to beautiful places around the UK.

Coming to Northern Aldborough Festival this year - Wild Arts has been making a big impact in recent years with five-star reviews for its fresh and innovative new opera productions from Opera Now and The Guardian. (Picture contributed)Coming to Northern Aldborough Festival this year - Wild Arts has been making a big impact in recent years with five-star reviews for its fresh and innovative new opera productions from Opera Now and The Guardian. (Picture contributed)
"We are eagerly looking forward to visiting glorious North Yorkshire this summer and the beautiful village of Aldborough.”

Taking the lead roles are Wild Arts regular Galina Averina and Glyndebourne rising star Timothy Nelson.

For tickets, visit: https://aldboroughfestival.co.uk/

