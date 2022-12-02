Innovative approach by Harrogate Theatre to support new productions in non-traditional theatre spaces

An innovative initiative will see Harrogate Theatre enhance its reputation for being a leading arts hub with 'seed commissions'.

The companies were invited to pitch ideas by the theatre’s Artistic Development Hub which would be suitable for non-traditional theatre spaces.

Harrogate Theatre’s associate producer Porl Cooper said: “Offsite work not only broadens our access offer by presenting work in step free venues but can really help in challenging people's perceptions of what theatre-going in the 21st Century can look like – wonderful close-up experiences, telling important and engaging stories often in the most unlikely of places.”

The four companies and artists who will create work to be performed during 2023/2024 are puppet theatre company Odd Doll, theatre collective archipelago and theatre-maker Michael Pinchbeck and spoken word company Brave Words.

Chris Singleton, artistic director of Brave Words said: “Brave Words is growing and emerging rapidly as a theatre and spoken word company, and we will benefit massively from the extensive knowledge of the Harrogate team.

"Their support will help us embed our artistic work more deeply in the disadvantaged communities where we work, as well as connecting with new communities and audiences across Yorkshire.”

Harrogate Theatre runs a buoyant artist development hub committed to supporting and developing artists, with particular focus on artists, companies or work from or with resonance to Harrogate and the wider district.

