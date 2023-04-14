Incredible opportunity for aspiring models to star in new event at Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

England’s premier farming and countryside event, which opens on Tuesday, July 11 at the Great Yorkshire Showground and will run until Friday, July 14, is offering the chance to strut your stuff on the catwalk this July.

The hugely popular event is looking for individuals with a love of style and a sense of fun to step out and showcase top-of-the-range outfits.

The successful candidates will follow in the footsteps of well-known TV personalities such as Anita Rani, singer Lizzie Jones, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft and the Yorkshire vets Julian Norton and Peter Wright, weather presenter Jon Mitchell and illustrious names from the worlds of cricket and rugby.

Flashback to 2017 and country fashion at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate. This year's event is launching an appeal for aspiring models to join the professionals in a new fashion show. (Picture Doug Jackson Great Yorkshire Show)

Entitled “From Sheep to Chic,” the fashion extravaganza will highlight the all-important link between the sheep we see in fields and the creation of stylish wool garments – everything from quirky tweed jackets and waistcoats to fun bobble beanie hats.

Charles Mills, Show Director said: “We are delighted to champion the importance of wool and the vital role that British sheep farmers play in the production of this versatile natural product.

"The title of our fashion show sums this up precisely and the new venue for the shows could not be more appropriate.

"For the first time they will be held on the stage in the sheep shearing area, next to more than 2,000 sheep which will be shown in the competitive classes.

“The link is clear: without sheep the wool industry would be a shadow of what it is today, without sheep farmers there would be a huge gap in British agriculture and our iconic countryside would be a pale imitation of the past.”

Organisers will select five or six wannabe models to join the experts in the shows which take place daily at 12.30pm on the Sheep Shearing Stage which is close to Brown Gate.

No experience is needed as training will be given for the show which will be led by model and fashion event organiser, Bernadette Gledhill.The fashions shows are kindly sponsored by tailors, Brook Taverner, and supported by British

Wool.

To be in with a chance, please email [email protected] and include:

Your name, address, phone number

Your link to farming and or rural life

Your profile picture

Your availability for a photo shoot at the showground on Wednesday May 10 as well as for the show itself.

Please note: Entries will close on Friday, April 28.

Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show are on sale now and will be in advance only, as visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day.

Visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

The event will continue to be run over four days thanks to positive feedback from visitors and exhibitors.

Farmer tickets are available now for the 2023 show and available from farming outlets.

The 2022 Great Yorkshire Show sold out a week before the event last July.

To book tickets, please go online https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/