Incredible community spirit in small Harrogate village creates a Big Weekend of entertainment

Kfest - The Big Weekend will see Kirkby Malzeard, which has a population of approximately 900, play host to pop bands, circus skills, youth arts, a 10k run and an artisan market this Saturday and Sunday.

The community-organised extravaganza follows on from all sorts of community innovations post Covid, including a series of events from live gigs to successful Queen’s Jubilee and Coronation parties.

Marlon Johnson, venue co-ordinator, said: "It has been another incredible coming together, after all the success in community live events over the last couple of years.

Some of the community-minded villages behind Kfest - The Big Weekend which will see Kirkby Malzeard turned into the place to be this weekend.

"I have never seen pride in community so strong in the region

"I guess people have belief in what can be achieved when we work as a community."

Among the highlights will be live music performances on Saturday, June 17 on the Black Sheep stage at Highside Playing Fields.

Presented by Kirkby Live from 6pm, the headliners will be top York band Hyde Family Jam.

They will be supported by other local top local bands from the Kirkby Live stable, while youth and community will also be given their place during the afternoon open mic performance section.

As well as games and arts workshops, the BIg Weekend at Kirkby Malzeard will also feature a large artisan market and a farm festival on Sunday with Ryan Atkinson from RnJ Butchers coordinating a vintage tractor rally.

The ticketed live music and performance on Saturday night will feature pop-up food from Manchega Tapas and Skellgill burgers while Kirkby’s famous and fish and chips will also be available.

The 10km-ish Crackpots Trail Run will take place at 10.30am on Sunday, June 18 with prizes donated by the likes of Swinton Hotel, Grantley Hall, RnJ’s and the Wensleydale Creamery.

Kfest co-ordinator Richard Hughes said: "Quality local events are bringing people together.

"It’s all about rural communities working and developing as one with total pride in place."

For Saturday night Hyde Family Jam Tickets go to: www.wegottickets.com/event/581502/