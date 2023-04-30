News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are the events taking place across the Harrogate district to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

Residents in the Harrogate district will join millions of people across the country to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

The day of ceremony and pageantry, on what is a bank holiday weekend, will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who will be crowned as Queen Camilla.

There are plenty of events taking place across our district to celebrate this historic event and here are some of them...

If there is an event that you would like adding to this list, please email [email protected]

A three day party-in-the-park (6-8 May) offering a live broadcast of the Coronation on a big screen, along with plenty of family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market from Little Bird Made.

1. The Big Coronation Celebration - Valley Gardens

A three day party-in-the-park (6-8 May) offering a live broadcast of the Coronation on a big screen, along with plenty of family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market from Little Bird Made.

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is all set to host a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III. The free two-day event (6-7 May) will include a stage and screen where residents and visitors can watch the run up to the big day, and the coronation ceremony itself. Entertainment will also be on offer, including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday.

2. Harrogate BID - DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is all set to host a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III. The free two-day event (6-7 May) will include a stage and screen where residents and visitors can watch the run up to the big day, and the coronation ceremony itself. Entertainment will also be on offer, including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr is hosting a weekend (6-8 May) of live music in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. As part of the 'Coronation Weekend', they will be hosting ‘The Coronation Big Lunch’ on Sunday, where you can bring a picnic to enjoy alongside an afternoon full of spectacular live music.

3. Coronation Weekend - RHS Garden Harlow Carr

RHS Garden Harlow Carr is hosting a weekend (6-8 May) of live music in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. As part of the 'Coronation Weekend', they will be hosting 'The Coronation Big Lunch' on Sunday, where you can bring a picnic to enjoy alongside an afternoon full of spectacular live music.

On Saturday, the hotel will be hosting a community event in the Ainley Suite where we will be serving Afternoon Tea packages for £30pp.

4. The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III - Cedar Court Hotel

On Saturday, the hotel will be hosting a community event in the Ainley Suite where we will be serving Afternoon Tea packages for £30pp.

