2 . Harrogate BID - DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is all set to host a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III. The free two-day event (6-7 May) will include a stage and screen where residents and visitors can watch the run up to the big day, and the coronation ceremony itself. Entertainment will also be on offer, including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday. Photo: Archive