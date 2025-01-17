IN PICTURES: These are 15 unmissable events that are coming to the Harrogate district in 2025

From the Great Yorkshire Show to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, there is something on offer for everyone to enjoy throughout 2025
1. Harrogate Indoor Funfair
The Harrogate Indoor Funfair will be coming to the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Saturday 15 till Sunday 23 February Photo: Archive
2. Harrogate Spring Flower Show
The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is coming to the Great Yorkshire Showground from Thursday 24 till Sunday 27 April Photo: Archive
3. The Great Knaresborough Bed Race
The Great Knaresborough Bed Race will be coming to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday 14 June Photo: Archive
4. Harrogate Food & Drink Festival
The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival will be coming to the Stray on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June Photo: Stephen Midgley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.