IN PICTURES: These are 15 unmissable events that are coming to the Harrogate district in 2025

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:05 GMT
There are so many brilliant events that are coming to the Harrogate district this year

From the Great Yorkshire Show to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, there is something on offer for everyone to enjoy throughout 2025

If you’re hosting an event, email [email protected]

The Harrogate Indoor Funfair will be coming to the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Saturday 15 till Sunday 23 February

1. Harrogate Indoor Funfair

The Harrogate Indoor Funfair will be coming to the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Saturday 15 till Sunday 23 February Photo: Archive

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is coming to the Great Yorkshire Showground from Thursday 24 till Sunday 27 April

2. Harrogate Spring Flower Show

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is coming to the Great Yorkshire Showground from Thursday 24 till Sunday 27 April Photo: Archive

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race will be coming to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday 14 June

3. The Great Knaresborough Bed Race

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race will be coming to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday 14 June Photo: Archive

The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival will be coming to the Stray on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June

4. Harrogate Food & Drink Festival

The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival will be coming to the Stray on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June Photo: Stephen Midgley

