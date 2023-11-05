News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Santa’s Grotto, artisan gifts, Elf workshops, reindeer and mulled wine – 14 Christmas fairs in the Yorkshire Dales

With the festive season just around the corner, we have put together a list of Christmas Markets guaranteed to warm up a cold December with festive cheer.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 5th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Supporting your local market town and their independent traders has been made easy with this comprehensive list of festive fairs

Here are 14 Christmas Markets in the Yorkshire Dales set to brighten up December, and give the whole family a reason to wrap up and check out the local crafts on offer.

Markington Village Hall Christmas Fair will take place on Saturday, November 26, from 10am-2pm. Artisan stalls, food, raffle, cake, kids activities and more.

1. Markington Village Hall

Markington Village Hall Christmas Fair will take place on Saturday, November 26, from 10am-2pm. Artisan stalls, food, raffle, cake, kids activities and more. Photo: Markington Village Hall

Masham Town Hall Christmas Fayre will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 10am. Also a good chance to explore the town and its amenities.

2. Masham Christmas Market

Masham Town Hall Christmas Fayre will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 10am. Also a good chance to explore the town and its amenities. Photo: Google Maps

Late night shopping in Pateley Bridge will be on Friday, December 8 from 6pm. It has a strong reputation for its friendly atmosphere with shops providing testers , and a Santas Grotto to entertain children.

3. Late Night Shopping, Pateley Bridge

Late night shopping in Pateley Bridge will be on Friday, December 8 from 6pm. It has a strong reputation for its friendly atmosphere with shops providing testers , and a Santas Grotto to entertain children. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Hampswaite Memorial Hall will be supporting artisan makers and artists in the Dales with a variety of unique gifts on offer on Thursday, December 7, from 6-9pm.

4. Christmas Shopping, Hampswaite

Hampswaite Memorial Hall will be supporting artisan makers and artists in the Dales with a variety of unique gifts on offer on Thursday, December 7, from 6-9pm. Photo: Hampswaite Memorial Hall

