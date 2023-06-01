News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Ripon celebrates independent trade and vibrant talent under the bank holiday sun

An event has taken place in Ripon’s city centre to celebrate independent trade and creative talent in a bid to encourage residents and visitors to spend locally, taste the quality produce, and soak in the vibrant artistry available on their doorstep.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

Ripon Indie did not disappoint the crowds who basked in the bank holiday sun whilst visitors were determined to enjoy every last performance the event had to offer.

The Market Square offered an inspired selection of handcrafted jewellery, garments, hot sauces, art exhibitions, tasty treats and much more.

The streets came alive with buskers who were allocated to encourage footfall towards trade slightly off centre and guide people to the cities boutiques and hidden gems.

Street performances included Sarita Mcdermott, who brought Bollywood to Ripon with her expressive and upbeat dancing in collaboration with JennyRuth Workshops, who stole the show.

Standout performances from singer songwriter Alannah Creed, a debut performance from Darcy Rose and blues-rock band Time Machine who closed the event on Kirkgate in style.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The independent traders were delighted with the day.

"Next time we aim to have more buskers on streets beyond the Market Square to showcase all the jewels in Ripon's independent business crown!”

"We can't wait to do another event like this.”

This event was organised by Ripon BID, which is supporting the Totally Locally campaign.

