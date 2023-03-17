News you can trust since 1836
15 photographs of the Nidderdale Llama enjoying the snow

IN PICTURES: Meet the Nidderdale Llamas who look right at home in the Yorkshire snow

Not everybody is a fan of the snow, but Nidderdale’s Llamas looked right at home in the arctic conditions that hit the area recently.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:33 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT

Nidderdale Llamas is a family run business based at Kiln Farm, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales in Wilsill, just outside of Pateley Bridge.

Set in one of North Yorkshire's prime locations, where the views stretch long and the eyes are normally spoiled by the famously green landscapes, the Llamas looked fully at home in the arctic conditions which hit the region last week.

At the family run trekking centre, which opened in 2009, the Llamas, happy to roam, upfront and friendly, come up close to pose for the camera.

All the Llamas are named affectionately and have their own individual characters that become instantly obvious to the visitor.

The Llamas are unsurprisingly akin to freezing temperatures due to their native climate in the Peruvian snow capped mountains.

The centre matches visitors personalities to an individual Llama which emphasises their relationship and immediately brings visitors closer to these majestic and photogenic creatures.

A Llama's personality is said to be compassionate, inquisitive and although immediately friendly some Llamas are described as even being sassy and humorously particular.

There is no doubt why these loveable domesticated mammals attract crowds to Nidderdale.

Centre owner Suzanne Benson said: “Llamas have amazing individual personalities just like humans!

“They are gentle, fun and therapeutic.

“Llama speed dating is quite unique.

“Meet your match and be llama-inated!”

Booking is necessary as the centre is very popular and dubbed as primarily an adult experience.

To find out more email: [email protected], visit www.nidderdalellamas.org or call 01423 711052

Zac is a strong determined character, a giddy chap who becomes quite affectionate with his human handler

1. Zac enjoying the snow

Zac is a strong determined character, a giddy chap who becomes quite affectionate with his human handler Photo: Natasha Audsley

Jamie is the strong, silent type, Very sensible and loves his food!

2. Jamie

Jamie is the strong, silent type, Very sensible and loves his food! Photo: Natasha Audsley

Carlos is an extra friendly, cuddly llama who loves to please humans and offer kisses, although quite a ‘rogue’ in the herd.

3. Carlos

Carlos is an extra friendly, cuddly llama who loves to please humans and offer kisses, although quite a ‘rogue’ in the herd. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Tommy is small but mighty. He loves his treks, is very loyal, and a gentleman

4. Tommy

Tommy is small but mighty. He loves his treks, is very loyal, and a gentleman Photo: Natasha Audsley

