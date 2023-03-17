IN PICTURES: Meet the Nidderdale Llamas who look right at home in the Yorkshire snow

Not everybody is a fan of the snow, but Nidderdale’s Llamas looked right at home in the arctic conditions that hit the area recently.

Nidderdale Llamas is a family run business based at Kiln Farm, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales in Wilsill, just outside of Pateley Bridge.

Set in one of North Yorkshire's prime locations, where the views stretch long and the eyes are normally spoiled by the famously green landscapes, the Llamas looked fully at home in the arctic conditions which hit the region last week.

At the family run trekking centre, which opened in 2009, the Llamas, happy to roam, upfront and friendly, come up close to pose for the camera.

All the Llamas are named affectionately and have their own individual characters that become instantly obvious to the visitor.

The Llamas are unsurprisingly akin to freezing temperatures due to their native climate in the Peruvian snow capped mountains.

The centre matches visitors personalities to an individual Llama which emphasises their relationship and immediately brings visitors closer to these majestic and photogenic creatures.

A Llama's personality is said to be compassionate, inquisitive and although immediately friendly some Llamas are described as even being sassy and humorously particular.

There is no doubt why these loveable domesticated mammals attract crowds to Nidderdale.

Centre owner Suzanne Benson said: “Llamas have amazing individual personalities just like humans!

“They are gentle, fun and therapeutic.

“Llama speed dating is quite unique.

“Meet your match and be llama-inated!”

Booking is necessary as the centre is very popular and dubbed as primarily an adult experience.

To find out more email: [email protected], visit www.nidderdalellamas.org or call 01423 711052

1 . Zac enjoying the snow Zac is a strong determined character, a giddy chap who becomes quite affectionate with his human handler Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Jamie is the strong, silent type, Very sensible and loves his food! Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

3 . Carlos Carlos is an extra friendly, cuddly llama who loves to please humans and offer kisses, although quite a ‘rogue’ in the herd. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

4 . Tommy Tommy is small but mighty. He loves his treks, is very loyal, and a gentleman Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales