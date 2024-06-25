The day began with a ‘Songs of Praise’ service at 10.30am, featuring favourite hymns chosen by members of the congregation.

From noon, there was a classic car show in the church grounds which featured a variety of classic and vintage vehicles on display.

At 1pm, a local choir called Cadenza performed familiar musical favourites in the church.

The celebrations finished with a special service of Choral Evensong sung by St John’s Choir.

Throughout the event, refreshments such as hot sandwiches and cakes were available.

There was also an outside bar serving Pimm’s and Rooster’s beer throughout the day.

Here are some of the best photographs from the day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

1 . Patronal Festival at St John's Church in Knaresborough Margaret Storey behind the wheel of a 1956 Jaguar XK140 at the classic car showPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Patronal Festival at St John's Church in Knaresborough The classic car show in the church grounds featured a variety of classic and vintage vehicles on displayPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Patronal Festival at St John's Church in Knaresborough The Knaresborough Town Crier, Mark Hunter, and his consort Andrea Hunter behind the wheel of a Alvis car at the classic car showPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Patronal Festival at St John's Church in Knaresborough A Ford escort XR3i reflected in the hub cap of a VW BeetlePhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales