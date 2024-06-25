We take a look at 11 photos from a fantastic day in the sunshine at the Classic Car Show at St John's Church in KnaresboroughWe take a look at 11 photos from a fantastic day in the sunshine at the Classic Car Show at St John's Church in Knaresborough
By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:48 BST
St John's Church in Knaresborough celebrated its Patronal Festival with a day packed full of fun on Sunday, including a classic car show.

The day began with a ‘Songs of Praise’ service at 10.30am, featuring favourite hymns chosen by members of the congregation.

From noon, there was a classic car show in the church grounds which featured a variety of classic and vintage vehicles on display.

At 1pm, a local choir called Cadenza performed familiar musical favourites in the church.

The celebrations finished with a special service of Choral Evensong sung by St John’s Choir.

Throughout the event, refreshments such as hot sandwiches and cakes were available.

There was also an outside bar serving Pimm’s and Rooster’s beer throughout the day.

Here are some of the best photographs from the day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Margaret Storey behind the wheel of a 1956 Jaguar XK140 at the classic car show

Margaret Storey behind the wheel of a 1956 Jaguar XK140 at the classic car showPhoto: Gerard Binks

The classic car show in the church grounds featured a variety of classic and vintage vehicles on display

The classic car show in the church grounds featured a variety of classic and vintage vehicles on displayPhoto: Gerard Binks

The Knaresborough Town Crier, Mark Hunter, and his consort Andrea Hunter behind the wheel of a Alvis car at the classic car show

The Knaresborough Town Crier, Mark Hunter, and his consort Andrea Hunter behind the wheel of a Alvis car at the classic car showPhoto: Gerard Binks

A Ford escort XR3i reflected in the hub cap of a VW Beetle

A Ford escort XR3i reflected in the hub cap of a VW BeetlePhoto: Gerard Binks

