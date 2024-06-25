The day began with a ‘Songs of Praise’ service at 10.30am, featuring favourite hymns chosen by members of the congregation.
From noon, there was a classic car show in the church grounds which featured a variety of classic and vintage vehicles on display.
At 1pm, a local choir called Cadenza performed familiar musical favourites in the church.
The celebrations finished with a special service of Choral Evensong sung by St John’s Choir.
Throughout the event, refreshments such as hot sandwiches and cakes were available.
There was also an outside bar serving Pimm’s and Rooster’s beer throughout the day.
Here are some of the best photographs from the day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.