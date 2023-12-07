News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Meet the Nidderdale Llamas who look right at home in the Yorkshire snow and waiting for 'Christmas Cuddles'.Meet the Nidderdale Llamas who look right at home in the Yorkshire snow and waiting for 'Christmas Cuddles'.
Meet the Nidderdale Llamas who look right at home in the Yorkshire snow and waiting for 'Christmas Cuddles'.

IN PICTURES: Adorable 'Christmas cuddles’ set to beat the blues this festive season at Nidderdale Llamas

Check out this unique heart-warming experience promising to convert the coldest of Scrooges this Christmas.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT

Celebrate the festive season in style with the new “Christmas Cuddles Festive Experience”, which will run from Saturday, December 9, including evening sessions for those working late.

The experience includes meeting the llamas and alpacas inside the venue’s barn, with lots of interaction, strokes and cuddles.

During the hour, visitors will learn funny and interesting facts about the charming creatures. and have great opportunities to take those extra special keepsake photos.

All the llamas are friendly and affectionate, while the hour includes a complimentary festive drink and sweet treat.

The experience is for adults, teenagers and families with children over seven years old.

Prices are £25 per adult and £15 per child.

Booking is essential and can be done online by following this link: https://www.nidderdalellamas.org

Whilst you cannot ride a llama or alpaca, they make amazing walking companions.

1. Nidderdale Llamas

Whilst you cannot ride a llama or alpaca, they make amazing walking companions. Photo: Nidderdale Llamas

Photo Sales
Go Llama trekking, Alpaca walking, or just enjoy a Llama and Alpaca experience all year round in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

2. Nidderdale Llamas

Go Llama trekking, Alpaca walking, or just enjoy a Llama and Alpaca experience all year round in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales. Photo: Nidderdale Llamas

Photo Sales
The Llamas 'Christmas Cuddles Festive Experience' is guaranteed to cheer up anyone feeling down this winter.

3. Nidderdale Llamas

The Llamas 'Christmas Cuddles Festive Experience' is guaranteed to cheer up anyone feeling down this winter. Photo: Nidderdale Llamas

Photo Sales
Festive goers can enjoy an hours indoor experience meeting llamas and alpacas and their individual characters.

4. Nidderdale Llamas

Festive goers can enjoy an hours indoor experience meeting llamas and alpacas and their individual characters. Photo: Nidderdale Llamas

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page