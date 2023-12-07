IN PICTURES: Adorable 'Christmas cuddles’ set to beat the blues this festive season at Nidderdale Llamas

Check out this unique heart-warming experience promising to convert the coldest of Scrooges this Christmas.

Celebrate the festive season in style with the new “Christmas Cuddles Festive Experience”, which will run from Saturday, December 9, including evening sessions for those working late.

The experience includes meeting the llamas and alpacas inside the venue’s barn, with lots of interaction, strokes and cuddles.

During the hour, visitors will learn funny and interesting facts about the charming creatures. and have great opportunities to take those extra special keepsake photos.

All the llamas are friendly and affectionate, while the hour includes a complimentary festive drink and sweet treat.

The experience is for adults, teenagers and families with children over seven years old.

Prices are £25 per adult and £15 per child.

Booking is essential and can be done online by following this link: https://www.nidderdalellamas.org

