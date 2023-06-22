IN PICTURES: 29 images of Ripon Theatre Festival expertly captured by photographer Helen Tabor

One of the most vibrant events of the year so far has been beautifully captured by local photographer Helen Tabor who has not missed a beat during the five day festival which doubled its audience in its second year.

The event was a standout success as performers took to a multitude of stages scattered around Ripon, even the weather held out for the masses of visitors and residents who enjoyed the open air venues.

The festival which promised to be bigger and bolder did not let audiences down.

Gazette readers who attended may even be able to spot themselves in the crowds of what was an incredible weekend for the city of Ripon.

Photographer of 10 years, Helen Tabor, has a reputation for providing imagery which showcases the city’s business and community events.

1 . Ripon Theatre Festival 2023 Young dancers on Ripon's market square pull off their best performance. Street performers in partnership with Little Bird Artisan Market Photo: Helen Tabor Photography

2 . Ripon Theatre Festival 2023 Storyteller Gav Cross performed at the Unicorn Hotel with Traditional Tales with a Twist including Twisted Tales for Terrible Children Photo: HELEN TABOR PHOTOGRAPHY

3 . Ripon Theatre Festival 2023 Ripon Theatre Festival had young dancers showcase their focus during their quality performance. Street performers with Little Bird Artisan Market Photo: Helen Tabor Photography

4 . Community show - Overblown! Community show - Overblown! The team brought sketches, songs, magic and mayhem. Photo: Helen Tabor Photography

