IN PICTURES: 26 breath-taking images of the abundance of wildlife at Staveley Nature Reserve
Here are 26 expertly captured images of wildlife at Staveley Wildlife Reserve, which is regarded as a “little known secret” nestled just outside Ripon.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The reserve has recently blown its cover in aid of an appeal to raise funds to expand its facilities and welcome new visitors to enjoy the wonders of nature.
These 26 images reveal the diversity of wildlife living and breeding at the Staveley site.
All images are shot by photographer Dennis Audsley, who is a regular visitor to the reserve and lifelong wildlife enthusiast.
