News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
sddssdds
sdds

IN PICTURES: 26 breath-taking images of the abundance of wildlife at Staveley Nature Reserve

Here are 26 expertly captured images of wildlife at Staveley Wildlife Reserve, which is regarded as a “little known secret” nestled just outside Ripon.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

The reserve has recently blown its cover in aid of an appeal to raise funds to expand its facilities and welcome new visitors to enjoy the wonders of nature.

These 26 images reveal the diversity of wildlife living and breeding at the Staveley site.

All images are shot by photographer Dennis Audsley, who is a regular visitor to the reserve and lifelong wildlife enthusiast.

Pictured: A Barn Owl in full flight across the reserves wild flower meadow.

1. Barn Owl

Pictured: A Barn Owl in full flight across the reserves wild flower meadow. Photo: Dennis Audsley

Photo Sales
Pictured: A Brown Argus Butterfly ready to take flight.

2. Brown Argus Butterfly

Pictured: A Brown Argus Butterfly ready to take flight. Photo: Dennis Audsley

Photo Sales
Pictured: A Little Egret enjoying a the shallows at Staveley Nature Reserve.

3. A Little Egret

Pictured: A Little Egret enjoying a the shallows at Staveley Nature Reserve. Photo: Dennis Audsley

Photo Sales
Pictured: A Sedge Warbler perched on a reed at the nature reserve.

4. Sedge Warbler

Pictured: A Sedge Warbler perched on a reed at the nature reserve. Photo: Dennis Audsley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Ripon