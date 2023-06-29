Ripon Motor Boat Club could be considered an intentionally hidden gem as many remain unaware the ‘Little island of paradise’ that exists in a quiet corner of Ripon’s rural community, located just outside the city in the village of Littlethorpe.

On a beautifully timed day in North Yorkshire’s often unpredictable weather, the Gazette was invited down to the breath-taking waterways to see why members consider themselves so lucky to be a part of the Club.