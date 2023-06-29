News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: 14 pictures offering a glimpse onto the waterways of Ripon Motor Boat Club on an incredible summers day

There is nothing better than messing about on the river (or canal) on a hot summer’s day.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST

Ripon Motor Boat Club could be considered an intentionally hidden gem as many remain unaware the ‘Little island of paradise’ that exists in a quiet corner of Ripon’s rural community, located just outside the city in the village of Littlethorpe.

On a beautifully timed day in North Yorkshire’s often unpredictable weather, the Gazette was invited down to the breath-taking waterways to see why members consider themselves so lucky to be a part of the Club.

A glimpse into the privately owned Ripon Motor Boat Club on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

1. Ripon Motor Boat Club

A glimpse into the privately owned Ripon Motor Boat Club on one of the hottest days of the year so far. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Ripon Gazette reporter Natasha Audsley too a walk up the marina past a variety of unique boats with boating host and Club Secretary Sylvia Coe

2. Ripon Motor Boat Club

Ripon Gazette reporter Natasha Audsley too a walk up the marina past a variety of unique boats with boating host and Club Secretary Sylvia Coe Photo: Natasha Audsley

The Club has breath-taking views and a relaxing pace of life which is enjoyed by the club's members most weekends.

3. Ripon Motor Boat Club

The Club has breath-taking views and a relaxing pace of life which is enjoyed by the club's members most weekends. Photo: Natasha Audsley

The Club has members from across the UK and proudly embraces an interesting variety of boating characters and enthusiasts.

4. Ripon Motor Boat Club

The Club has members from across the UK and proudly embraces an interesting variety of boating characters and enthusiasts. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Related topics:RiponNorth Yorkshire