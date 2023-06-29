IN PICTURES: 14 pictures offering a glimpse onto the waterways of Ripon Motor Boat Club on an incredible summers day
There is nothing better than messing about on the river (or canal) on a hot summer’s day.
By Natasha Audsley
Ripon Motor Boat Club could be considered an intentionally hidden gem as many remain unaware the ‘Little island of paradise’ that exists in a quiet corner of Ripon’s rural community, located just outside the city in the village of Littlethorpe.
On a beautifully timed day in North Yorkshire’s often unpredictable weather, the Gazette was invited down to the breath-taking waterways to see why members consider themselves so lucky to be a part of the Club.
