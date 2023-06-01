IN PICTURES: 13 of Ripon and Nidderdale’s best beer gardens that are worth a visit this summer

The Harrogate Advertiser has uncovered some of the finest beer gardens that Ripon and Nidderdale have to offer as summer warms up North Yorkshire’s much-loved landscape.
Pubs and restaurants have opened their gardens once again as the Yorkshire sun appears to finally be out for the summer.
Drinkers can enjoy anything from a quintessentially British Gin and Tonic to a pint of Yorkshire Ale, or something even more unusual for the more discerning drinker.
Rural pubs are encouraging those who need to escape for the day to spend time exploring nearby picturesque walks.
Here are some of North Yorkshire’s finest beer gardens to tempt drinkers out this summer.
1. The Royal Oak, North Staverley
A hidden gem with a newly renovated extended garden both front and back. The pub sits next to a nature reserve so is an excellent choice for day trippers. A slightly more rural location with good food and service with its own outdoor bar and stone bake oven - look out for live music events over the summer. Photo: Natasha Audsley
2. The Sportsmans Arms, Wath
The Sportsman's Arms is in Wath just outside of Pateley Bridge. Set in rural Nidderdale within an area famous for walkers, the venue is renowned for its excellent food and welcomes lunchtime custom for those just wanting to take in the countryside. Photo: The Sportsmans Arms
3. The One Eyed Rat - Allhallowgate, Ripon
The One Eyed Rat is renowned for its excellent selection of hand-pulled ales. However, take a step outside and find an extensive garden with both sheltered and open areas including one for children. Photo: The One Eyed Rat
4. The Sun Inn, Norwood
The Sun Inn, Norwood is renowned for its extensive gardens both front and back. Surrounded by wildlife and the occasional peacock, The Sun Inn is a friendly and refreshing venue. Photo: The Sun Inn, Norwood